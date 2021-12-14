New AARP Alabama Survey Shows Vulnerability to Holiday Shopping Scams
AARP recently surveyed adults age 18 and older in Alabama to learn about their knowledge and experiences with scams and fraud – especially scams that occur during the Holiday shopping season. Unfortunately, many opening themselves up to fraud through their gift shopping.
Key findings:
- 76% of Alabamians will use their debit cards this holiday season (credit cards and digital wallets are safer online)
- 64% of Alabamians plan to purchase gift cards as a holiday gift, and 58% rely on purchasing them off the rack (a known target for scammers)
- 39% of Alabamians reported receiving a request for a monetary donation to a charity that felt fake or fraudulent
- 37% of Alabamians have received a fake notification about a shipping issue.
AARP recommends:
- Use a credit card instead of a debit card when shopping online – credit cards have better fraud protection.
- When purchasing a gift card, avoid the racks in retail stores. Instead, purchase a gift card online, or request one from the cashier or customer service desk if shopping in-store.
- Only donate to charities you are personally familiar with, or research charities through sites like CharityNavigator.org or the Better Business Bureau.
For more information on staying safe from fraud and scams, go to aarp.org/fraudwatch. It’s a free service to people of all ages from AARP.
