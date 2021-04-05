The following information was provided by Pen Air Federal Credit Union:
Pen Air Federal Credit Union is the largest and oldest local credit union in Pensacola, Florida with $2.2 billion in assets, we are dedicated to enhancing lives through exceptional service, strength and financial solutions. We currently have 15 locations in Northwest Florida and Southeast Alabama.
NOW is a seven-month long program designed to guide three chosen families to the financial freedom they’ve been dreaming of. These families will be paired with a Pen Air Certified Financial Counselor, or NOW Advisor, that will lead them on a journey to lowered debt and increased savings.
The selected NOW Teams will be asked to document their journey via social media, video and blogs each month to inspire the community.
Points will be awarded to each family for percent increase in savings, percent decrease in debt, submitting blog and video content, attending Pen Air financial workshops, volunteering in the community, and meeting with their NOW Advisor. After seven months, the NOW Team that earns the most points during the contest will be awarded $5,000!
NOW applications are due on April 15, 2021. Those who are interested can apply online at penair.org/NOW.
