The Entrepreneur Source is a NO COST, NO PRESSURE, SAFE SPACE for you to investigate and build a road map to business ownership. They can coach you through the self discovery process of defining your goal and then guide you to several viable business options and lastly help you gain financing if needed. Kyle Cornelison joined us on Studio to discuss how if you have a dream of being your own boss, you owe it to yourself to give The Entrepreneur Source a call.
He says that these are the 4 outcomes if you pursue The Entrepreneur Source journey:
1. You will get a corporate offer you cannot turn down. That's a good thing.
2. You will decide if ownership is not for you. That's knowledge and a good thing.
3. You will decide if ownership is for you, but not at this time. You will have a plan and that is a good thing.
4. You will become so excited that he will have to hold you back to make sure you do your due diligence. That is a great thing.
There is no charge for the coaching. The only requirement is an interest in learning and the time involved.
https://kcornelison.esourcecoach.com
