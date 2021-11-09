Veterans Day is coming up and gives us the chance to thank them for their service. Unfortunately, veterans are frequently targeted for fraud and scams – and at a higher rate than the civilian population.
Here are a few scams that target veterans and those currently serving:
“Secret” benefits scams: A veteran is told that he or she qualifies for a government program or benefits worth thousands of dollars. The scammer attempts to collect a fee or the veteran's personal information. TIP: Contact your nearest Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs office to investigate these claims.
Pension-poaching scams: A veteran will be offered a lump sum buyout of his or her pension. The victim signs away the pension — but the lump sum never arrives. TIP: Again, call the local Veterans Affairs Service Office before taking any kind of action regarding your benefits.
“Update your file” scams: An impostor claims to be from a government agency and attempts to gain a veteran's personal information, supposedly to update records so the former service member may maintain benefits. The crook just wants to steal personal information. TIP: The federal government will never email, text or call to request you update any records.
For more information on scams and fraud, visit AARP.org/FraudWatch. This is a free service to people of all ages from AARP.
