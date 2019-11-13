Navigator Credit Union Branch Supervisor Sharron Dement joined us on Studio10 with some tips on smart holiday spending.
The holiday season is one of giving, which often means it is also the season of spending. Navigator Credit Union wants to help you to take the stress out of the season. Branch Supervisor Sharron Dement shares how you can set a spending plan and stick with it.
Decide on a spending limit
Look over your finances and determine how much you can spend on gifts and other holiday-related expenses. When you are considering this amount be sure that you only use money that you have set aside for Christmas or extra money that you can find in your budget.
Assign Money to Each Category
Divide your budget according to the different spending categories you'll have this holiday season. This means assigning a specific amount for each gift, as well as each outing, office Christmas party or another event. Knowing how much you have to spend on each gift will help you narrow down ideas before you shop.
Make a Shopping List
Create a list for your holiday shopping. You should have one or two ideas within your price range for each individual. If you take time to plan ahead for major sales, you may be able to buy something on your list for less money, which is a plus.
If you’re using a credit card to make your purchases, make sure it will benefit you as well. Look for credit cards that offer cash back and holiday special points like the Navigator Platinum Rewards card so you’ll get rewarded while you’re spending.
Holiday savings account
Plan for end-of-the year spending sprees with the right savings account. For example, Navigator offers a Christmas Club account to help separate your holiday budget from your routine expenses. You will earn interest on the money you put away and can make withdrawals when it’s time to share the holiday spirit with loved ones.
About Navigator Credit Union
Navigator has been serving the Gulf Coast for 80 years. In 1939, the credit union began offering savings accounts and loans to local shipyard workers who, until then, did not have access to financial services. Today, anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Mobile or Baldwin Counties can join. Navigator is a full-service financial institution offering innovative services such Save’N Up Debit card savings program and Credit Builder Loans, as well as interest-bearing checking accounts, high-yield savings plans, unlimited rewards credit cards, mortgage services, competitive vehicle loans, retirement planning and more. Visit navigatorcu.org or call 800-344-3281 for additional information.
