The following information was provided by Navigator Credit Union:
The average person racked up more than $1,200 in holiday debt this past year. So it’s no surprise many are struggling to pay it off. At least some will still be paying off that bill by the time this year’s holiday shopping season rolls around. Navigator Credit Union wants to help individuals achieve financial success, and for a lot of people that means finding affordable ways to dig out of credit card debt.
One way to tackle holiday debt is by taking advantage of a balance transfer offer. A balance transfer means moving all or part of the balance from one or more credit cards to another more affordable credit card. Navigator breaks down the benefits of taking advantage of a balance transfer offer.
Lower interest rate
If you’re carrying a high balance on a department or bank-issued credit card with a high-interest rate, look towards your credit union for a lower interest rate credit card. This means more of your monthly payment goes toward getting you out of debt. You may even be able to set up a lower monthly payment or one payment less than the combined payments for several higher interest cards.
Consolidate debt
If you have multiple monthly credit card payments, a balance transfer will help you consolidate balances to one card. Having one convenient monthly payment may enable you to focus on paying off your debt more effectively. If you’re looking to consolidate balances, make sure your new credit card has a high enough credit limit to handle all of your balance transfers.
Better terms
In addition to a higher interest rate, your current credit card or cards might have higher fees, a shorter grace period and other terms you just don’t like. Taking the time to find a credit card that truly fits your needs can pay off with better terms and other perks.
If you’re shopping for a credit card to transfer your balance to, there are some things to consider.
- Interest rate beyond the promotional period. Even if you have plans to pay off the balance during the introductory period, be sure to review what your interest rate will be beyond that timeframe. Life happens and you don’t want to be stuck paying a higher interest rate than you previously were.
- Balance transfer fees. Some cards charge a balance transfer fee. These fees can add hundreds of dollars to your debt.
- Annual fees. Avoid cards that carry an annual fee. Your goal is to pay off high-interest debt, not add to it.
- Look for rewards. Getting a card that gives you rewards such as points to redeem for products, cashback or discounts can be a great benefit and offer you additional savings.
Using a low-interest balance transfer to get rid of your high-interest consumer debt makes sense, and for a limited time, Navigator is offering an attractive balance transfer opportunity. Qualifying new and existing Navigator Platinum Rewards cardholders can take advantage of 1.99% APR on balance transfers for six months, plus there’s no balance transfer fee, no annual fee and no cash advance fees. Cardholders also earn unlimited uChoose Rewards® points, which they can redeem for thousands of items including cashback.
Prepare for the holiday season
Don’t let the next holiday shopping season catch you off guard. Set up a Christmas Savings Account at Navigator. Its competitive rate together with regularly scheduled deposits can help you steadily build up your shopping fund. Then on November 1, we’ll automatically transfer your funds to your savings account so you can celebrate the holidays without a worry.
About Navigator Credit Union
Navigator Credit Union has been guiding the Gulf Coast since 1939. Navigator is a not-for-profit credit union, here for Members, not Wall Street investors. That means the Credit Union can provide a full range of financial products and services, with better rates, fewer fees and more flexibility than most banks, including free checking, home loans, auto loans and credit cards. Navigator has 12 full-service Branches from Gulfport, Miss., to Daphne, Ala., and is committed to providing the strength, stability and financial resources Members need – no matter what happens on life’s journey. Visit navigatorcu.org to learn more or apply for membership!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.