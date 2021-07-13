AARP is a national grassroots organization with 38 million members, including more than 420,000 in Alabama. AARP’s mission is to help all Americans age 50-plus to live their best lives.
As more people are getting vaccinated and travel restrictions ease, Americans are eager to take vacations again. The recent July 4th weekend saw a huge surge in travel as people hit the road and got back on planes. Unfortunately, this pent-up demand for vacations is providing opportunities for scams and fraud.
Common vacation rental scams involve fake listings or inaccurate listings. Scammers will grab photos of legitimate rentals from vacation sites and create entirely fake listings – and victims usually don’t find out until they arrive at the non-existent property, or find that the real vacation rental is occupied by others.
Protect yourself:
AARP recommends always paying with a credit card – rather than a debit card or cash payment app -- for extra protection. Credit card companies provide fraud protection benefits for their customers.
Fake Car Rental Scams
With rental cars in short supply for 2021, desperate travelers looking for any vehicle to rent are particularly vulnerable to scammers. One common scam for 2021 involves criminals creating fake car rental company websites, and then buying ads for their fake pages to show up for search terms such as “cheap car rentals”. The unsuspecting browser would then call the fake customer service number on the page (which appeared to be for a legitimate car rental company) and be told that the cheap rate was only valid if they pre-paid with a store-bought gift card. The victim would buy a gift card and use it to secure their reservation, only to find out upon arrival at the real rental car counter that they were scammed and no car was available.
Protect yourself: Any time someone demands payment via gift cards, rather than credit cards or other ordinary forms of payment, it is always a scam.
For more information on staying safe from fraud and scams, visit aarp.org/fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free service to people of all ages from AARP.
