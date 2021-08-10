The following information was provided by AARP:
Recently, AARP heard from an Alabama resident who received a phone call from a scammer claiming they had won a “sweepstakes” sponsored by AARP. The caller said they would deposit the “winnings” in this person’s bank account directly and that they needed the account information. Fortunately, this Alabamian realized they were being scammed and hung up. Sweepstakes scams cost Americans more than $100 million in 2020, so a lot of people do, sadly, fall for these pitches.
What to watch out for:
- They use brand names. Scammers will frequently use well-known brand names like Publishers Clearing House, or in the case mentioned above, AARP. This is their attempt to sound legitimate when they are trying to gain your trust.
- You must to pay to get your prize. But real prizes are free. So if someone tells you to pay a fee for "taxes," "shipping and handling charges," or “processing fees” to get your prize, you’re dealing with a scammer. And if they ask you to pay by wiring money, sending cash, or paying with gift cards or cryptocurrency to get your prize, don’t do it. Scammers use these payments because it’s hard to track who the money went to. And it’s almost impossible to get your money back.
- They say paying increases your odds of winning. But real sweepstakes are free and winning is by chance. It’s illegal for someone to ask you to pay to increase your odds of winning. Only a scammer will do that.
- You have to give your financial information. There’s absolutely no reason to ever give your bank account or credit card number to claim any prize or sweepstakes. If they ask for this information, don’t give it. It’s a scam.
For more information on staying safe from fraud and scams, visit aarp.org/fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free service to people of all ages from AARP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.