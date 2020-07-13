With a lot of colleges starting back in the Fall, it is time to look for dorm room furniture for your student! Joe visited Sarah at Barrow Fine Furniture in Mobile to see what it is all about! From desks to beds, they have everything you need to fill a room and help make it efficient. For more information, visit them online or in store!
Address: 1784 West Interstate 65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36693
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.