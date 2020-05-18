With any folks looking forward to August, a lot of students are scheduled to move soon! Whether your college student is moving into a dorm or an apartment to go to school, Barrow Fine Furniture has everything you may need! For more information, check Barrow Fine Furniture out online and in store.
Address: 1784 West Interstate 65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36693
Hours: 10-5 Closed on Sunday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.