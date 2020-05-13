COVID-19 has impacted small businesses across the world. The Downtown Mobile Alliance is hard at work trying to help our small businesses in Downtown Mobile. The Downtown Strong Small Business Impact Program aims to bring relief to those businesses and its owners.
Downtown Strong Small Business Impact Program – we have three types of grants available for downtown businesses and property owners:
o Mini-grants for businesses impacted by COVID-19
o Façade grants for business and property owners who want to make repairs or improvements to the exterior of their buildings
o Technical assistance grants for business owners who need legal or financial expertise
For more information, visit them online!
