COVID-19 has impacted many of our jobs during this uncertain time. Express Employment is hosting a drive thru job fair on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at OWA! This will give you the opportunity to job hunt while being socially distant. There will be more than 60+ companies looking for applicants and no-contact questionnaires. This event is free to attend so hop in your car and find the job of your dreams! After, you can enjoy the beautiful Downtown OWA.
Fore more information, call Express Employment at (251) 476-8210 or email jobs.summerdaleal@expresspros.com
