Gear up for a morning full of fun! The City of Mobile is hosting a reverse trunk-or-treat for families across the Gulf Coast. On October 31, 2020 from 10 a.m. to Noon, you and the kids can drive through Langan Park for candy and treats! A decorated car contest will be going on and children must be present in the vehicle. Masks are required and the city asks that ages 13 and under attend the event.
