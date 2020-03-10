You are invited to a special event! The Drug Education Council is hosting its 24th Annual Luncheon. This year, the event is featuring Lorna Luft. She is an American television, stage and film actress and singer. You may be familiar with her mother, Judy Garland.
This incredible luncheon is March 23, 2020 at the Mobile Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel at 12:00 p.m. Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. so be sure to get there early! For more information and tickets, please call (251) 478-7855 or visit them online.
Details include:
24th Annual Drug Education Council Luncheon
When: March 23, 2020
Where: 26 North Royal Street Mobile, AL 36602
Hours: Begins at 12:00 p.m.
