The Christmas Toy Store will serve families residing in the local Crichton and Toulminville neighborhoods and Sybil Smith Family Village, Dumas Wesley’s transitional housing program. The Dumas Wesley Community Center provides parents with an opportunity to purchase new toys and bikes for Christmas at a fraction of their retail value.
This year, the Toy Store will take place Saturday, December 11, 2021. Please consider supporting families in need by donating new toys or bikes for our store by December 6, 2021. Registration for this event is closed, no walk-up appointments are available.
For over a century, Dumas Wesley Community Center has had the privilege of serving the Mobile community through a broad range of services for the elderly, unemployed, homeless and at-risk youth.
Proceeds from the Annual Toy Store support Dumas Wesley Community Center’s After School Achievement Program.
For more information about donating visit www.dumaswesley.org or call 251.479.0649
