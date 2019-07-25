The E.A. Roberts Alzheimer's Center is the first day center in South Alabama designed specifically for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.
The 8,000-square-foot building includes living room areas, a den, a kitchen, rest areas, enclosed courtyards with fountains, screened porches, and a large fenced yard complete with a walking path and putting green. All areas beyond the front lobby require security clearance. The facility can accommodate up to 75 participants per day.
Programs and services
- · Health and nutritional assessments
- · Daily health monitoring
- · Medication administration
- · Supervised personal care
- · Activities based on function levels
- · Nutritious meals and snacks
- · Family/caregiver education and support
- · Trial visits ($25)
- · Information and referral services
- · Flexible attendance schedules
The E.A. Roberts Alzheimer's Center staff includes a registered nurse, an office coordinator, a program coordinator, program assistants, students and volunteers, all specifically trained to care for people with dementia.
A typical day at the center includes indoor and outdoor activities, music therapy, pet therapy, horticulture therapy and intergenerational programming. Participants are served lunch, morning and afternoon snacks. Community organizations, businesses and schools have the opportunity to provide activities or entertainment at the center.
Admission requires a dementia diagnosis by a physician. Therefore, admission forms require information provided by the participant's physician and family. The center's ability to meet the needs of each participant is evaluated during the admission process.
The center is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flexible schedules are available based on caregivers' needs.
Cost is $50 per day for basic care.
For more information, please call 251-435-6950.
