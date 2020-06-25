The Eastern Shore Art Center is Back Open! They are gearing up for a busy Summer. After being closed for nearly three months because of the COVID-19, the Eastern Shore Art Center is taking safety precautions to keep you and their staff healthy.
Galleries are free to the public Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summer Art Bash is back with full day and half day camps priced from $90 to $180. Those take place July 20-24, 2020 and July 27-31, 2020. Pottery and mixed media is available for younger artists.
There are also full day camps from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for little artists to have more studio time.
All new exhibits:
Lettie Oratowski pottery and painting
Ashley Terrell abstract landscapes
Betty Sue Matthews, Alabama Folk art paintings on tin, part of The Nall Collection of Alabama Art at ESAC
Check out the adult classes and workshops and there are even virtual classes! For more information, visit them online!
Address: 401 Oak Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532
