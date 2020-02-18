Eastern Shore Toyota is hosting a donation drive for The Lighthouse and Penelope House on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Toyota dealership. Small increment gift cards for gas, food, paper towels, new underwear for all sizes, laundry detergent and bleach are all needed.
The Lighthouse is a domestic violence and sexual assault agency that serves Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe and Conecuh counties. The Lighthouse serves nearly 1,800 individuals a year. It includes a safe shelter, 24-hour crisis lines, court advocacy, children’s services, prevention education, rape response services, domestic violence and sexual assault crisis counseling and transitional housing. Their new website will launch on March 1, 2020, thelighthousebeacon.org.
Details include:
Eastern Shore Toyota Donation Drive for The Lighthouse and Penelope House
When: Wednesday. February 19, 2020
Where: Eastern Shore Toyota Dealership
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
