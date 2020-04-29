FOY Superfoods bring a fresh approach to fast food. They want to empower healthy living while serving you delicious food. They have two locations in Mobile and all locations are closed on Sundays. From Greek bowls, quesadillas, sandwiches, wellness shots and energy bowls, FOY can handle all of your cravings! During the COVID-19 Pandemic, they are offering curbside pick-up and you can order in store! They also offer family meals that your family will fall in love with. For more information, visit their website.
Downtown Mobile location:
119 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602
M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
S 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
West Mobile location:
6345 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608
M-SAT 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All locations closed on Sunday
COVID-19 may affect these hours
