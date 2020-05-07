With COVID-19, many businesses are forced to do things differently. Our friends at Zaxby’s in Baldwin County are hard at work serving you chicken fingers, wings and salads in a safe way during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Chelsey spoke with owner, Hudson Sandefur, at the Daphne location! Although dine-in is temporarily closed, you can order in the drive-thru! They have been working on getting your food to you in a timely manner for the past few years. This allows you get in and out of the drive-thru line with your yummy food! They are also offering a family pack to feed your loved ones affordably. This includes bread, chicken tenders, fries and that yummy Zax Sauce!
The Zaxby’s locations in Baldwin County care deeply for those working in the front lines of the virus. When you order, you will be asked if you would like to donate $1 to help feed our front-line workers. They have already delivered hundreds of meals to hospitals across the Gulf Coast. Only five Baldwin County locations are participating in this. If you are craving delicious fried chicken, colorful salads or spicy wings you know where to find it! For more information, visit them online!
