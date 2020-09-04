You can take part in a virtual tour that is packed with incredible information. Chris Schneider, Director of Communications for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, joined Chelsey on Studio10.
This event typically takes place with thousands of people, but COVID-19 has forced the event to go virtual. You can attend, for free and virtually, on September 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT. You will hear from special guest speakers and caregivers around the world.
To sign up for this free event, register here!
