Celebrate National Lash Day with a new set of lashes! National Lash Day is Wednesday, February 19, 2020. There are many different types of lashes that you get for your Mardi Gras Ball or next big event! Owner and lash specialist, Brooksy Flynn, joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about how fun lashes are! You can book your appointment on your phone! Visit their website or send them an email at info@mylashrevival.com.
Lash Revival runs discounts for students in high school and college. There are also discounts for our military! You can get a Mardi Gras Special and receive $25 off when you mention Lash Revival on Studio10. For more information, give them a call at 1-888-LASHMOB.
Lash Revival:
Location: 319 Pinehill Dr. Mobile, Al. 36607 (Inside Glow Wellness Studio)
Phone: 1-888-LASHMOB
Email: info@mylashrevival.com
