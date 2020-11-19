En Tandem is a new marketing company servicing professionals in the wedding industry. They help companies create and elevate their brands with personable copy, targeted newsletters, and captivating design that establishes their presence in a very saturated market. For our wedding vendors on the Gulf Coast, this is great news!
Chelsey spoke with co-founders, Catherine White and Margo Garrigues to get the scoop. For more details on how En Tandem can help you and your business, visit their website is www.madeentandem.com and email them at hello@madeentandem.com.
