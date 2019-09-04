Get ready for a fun night for a great cause! On Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5-7pm at Craft Farms Golf Resort in Gulf Shores, AL. the Lower Alabama Young Professionals will host their fall fundraiser. “End of Summer Soiree for the Arts” will be a fun evening that will help some of our students on the Gulf Coast. Tickets to the event are $10 and provide guests with Live Music, Silent Auction, Twilight Golf Contest, Buffet by Coastal Alabama Catering and a Cash Bar. All of proceeds will be donated to reward two seniors from the Coastal Alabama area with an art scholarship.
Tickets and bidding are available to purchase now here.
