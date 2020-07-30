Las Floriditas will be your new favorite spot in Mobile! This speakeasy is filled with Cuban culture and food. From drinks to dessert, Las Floriditas has something yummy for you! There are a few things you need to know before you go:
1. You have to know the password. You can find it daily on their social media pages after Noon.
2. You need to dress to impress. Jeans, t-shirts, and flip-flops are not encouraged.
3. You have to find this secret speakeasy! Here is a hint, it is in the same building with another Bob Baumhower restaurant (Dauphins).
You will be greeted by Rosie who will let you in if you know your stuff! Hand sanitizer can be found in the speakeasy and remember your mask! Dancing, Cuban food, and live music will fill the night! Visit their website for more information!
