Everblue Arts presents the Everblue Arts Festival on June 1-10, 2019 in Fairhope, Alabama. Dorothy Savage, co-founder of Everblue Arts, Bruce Earnest, co-founder of Everblue Arts, and Chauncey Packer, performer, joined Chelsey in the studio. This 10-day introduction to Fairhope will feature performing arts events for the whole family, with memorable music and theatre including the hit musical Sister Act, An Evening of Frank Sinatra, The Marlow Boys Live, and Cabaret Under the Stars. Performing arts and theatre enthusiasts and friends in Mobile and Baldwin counties are invited to enjoy evenings at Everblue Acres, located at 16122 County Road 3.
Everblue Arts Festival is a family-friendly event hosted from June 1-10, 2019 in Fairhope, Alabama. Guests are invited to watch our young artists perform an evening of musical delight. Tickets for each evening are $25 per person and include dinner or appetizers.
Season tickets include access to all shows for $100 or $25 per show, per person. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit this website, or call Dorothy Savage at (251) 278-0330. Event updates will be posted regularly to facebook.com/everbluearts, or visit our websiteeverbluearts.com.
Details include:
When: June 1-10, 2019
Where: Fairhope, Alabama
Prices: All access for $100 or 25 per show
