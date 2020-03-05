Get ready for a fun day! Touch a Truck is back, and your kids will be sure to love it. Touch a Truck benefits Pediatric Cancer Research at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute and Adoption Rocks. All the fun is on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hank Aaron Stadium. The presenting sponsors are Crowder Gulf and FOX10 News.
You can pay $20 cash per car or purchase your ticket online at this website.
This is a family friendly event that offers children a hands-on experience with trucks. They will be able to meet the people who build, protect and serve our community. Children will be allowed to touch, climb aboard, and ask questions about their favorite trucks in a safe environment. Hot dog lunches will be on sale for $5, including drinks. There will be 50+ trucks and other vehicles, including the Autism Awareness Racecar provided by FedEx. We hope to have the SouthFlight helicopter.
Details include:
When: Saturday, March 14, 2020
Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Hank Aaron Stadium
