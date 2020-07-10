If you live around the Gulf Coast, then you know that mosquitoes here are no joking matter! Mosquitoes, ticks and fleas have a tendency of ruining outdoor fun and exposing us to insect borne illness like West Nile virus, Zika, Lyme disease and EEEV or Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus.
Lucky for all our friends living in in the Gulf Coast, Mosquito Joe of Gulf Coast Alabama says they’ve got you covered!
They joined us on Studio10 to talk about the services they offer, how they say their treatments can be safe for pets and animals and more!
Mosquito Joe of Gulf Coast Alabama has got you covered throughout areas like Mobile, Fairhope, Saraland, Satsuma, Spanish Fort and more offering a variety of services so you and your family can enjoy the outdoors once again. If you’re looking to keep your yard free from biting all season long, check out one of their outdoor mosquito control treatments like barrier sprays, special event treatments or their all-natural solution that uses essential oils like peppermint and lemongrass. They’ve dealt with a wide array of outdoor spaces and know exactly what to look for, making sure to not only eliminate the mosquitoes, ticks and fleas you already have, but to also identify and remove any places that they could breed or live.
For more information or to set up your appointment today, visit:
gulfcoastalabama.mosquitojoe.com
Enjoy the Great Outdoors with Mosquito Joe
