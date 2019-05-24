We have all seen someone throw their fast food bag out of the window or leave their trash in the parking lot. Littering happens way too often and is affecting now only our roadways but our waters as well. Most of that garbage flows into our water systems, clogging our rivers and streams and endangering wildlife. On this Sunday’s edition of Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, Eric talks to Casi Callaway of Mobile Baykeeper and Mobile City Councilwoman Gina Gregory on keeping the environment health and anti-littering campaigns.
Callaway talks about efforts to keep the Gulf Coast free of litter with the many coastal cleanup events. Gina talks about her on-going fight against illegal tire dumping in the city.
Perspectives airs Sunday mornings at 7:30am. You can always watch this episode on YouTube at this link.
