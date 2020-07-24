From the backyard to the backcountry, Girl Scouts has a long and storied history of getting every girl outdoors. In fact, many Girl Scouts tell us “camping trips” are one of the best things about their Girl Scout experience. It’s true: connecting with the great outdoors in a girl-led setting is a big benefit of belonging to Girl Scouts.
This is why they are so excited about their partnership with the Alabama State Parks and Alabama Historical Commission going on now until to October 31, 2020.
ENTER ONE OF THE 21 ALABAMA STATE PARKS WEARING A GSSA EVERY GIRL IN A PARK T-SHIRT AND RECEIVE (Excludes LABOR DAY and cabins or chalets):
- FREE ADMISSION to any park that charges a gate fee (with one accompanying adult as long as they are wearing the EVERY GIRL IN A PARK t-shirt)
- 10% off DISCOUNTED RATE on campground rental or room rate at one of the lodges (Discount does NOT apply to Gulf State Park.)
ENTER ONE OF THE 14 ALABAMA HISTORIC SITES WEARING A GSSA GIRL SCOUT T-SHIRT AND RECEIVE:
- FREE ADMISSION FOR THE DAY to one of the 14 historic sites in Alabama for every Girl Scout and one accompanying adult.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama
3483 Springhill Avenue
Mobile, AL 36608
1-800-239-6636
