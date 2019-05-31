The History Museum of Mobile presents the Third Annual Explore Mobile! Explore Mobile is Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm in Downtown Mobile in Mardi Gras Park. Enjoy live music, food, activities, as well free/discounted admission to the city’s tourist attractions. This event is sponsored by Trustmark.
Attendees will be able to explore 300 years of Mobile History inside the History Museum of Mobile, experience Colonial life inside the walls of the Colonial Fort of Mobile, gaze upon the period rooms of the Conde-Charlotte Museum House, step back in time as they navigate the Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail and more!
Free Attractions:
History Museum of Mobile: 111 S. Royal Street
The Fort of Colonial Mobile: 150 S. Royal Street
Conde-Charlotte Museum House: 104 Theatre Street
Mobile Carnival Museum: 355 Government Street
Historic Oakleigh House Museum: 350 Oakleigh Place
Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail Bus Tour: Departing from History Museum of Mobile
Attractions with discounted admission price:
GulfQuest: $5.00: 155 Water Street
Wild Native Boat Tours:$10/adults and $8/children under 18: Departing from Cooper Riverside Park Dock
Local Music featuring:
Teddy Williams: 1:30 - 3:00 pm
The Speaking Sparrows: 3:00 - 4:30 pm
The Cedric Brooks Project: 4:30 - 6:00 pm
For more information on Explore Mobile, please visit www.exploremobile.org.
