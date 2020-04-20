Although the Dauphin Island Sea Lab may be temporarily closed due to COVID-19, they are still have many activities for your family online! Angela Levins joined Chelsey via Skype to talk about how they are continuing education and fun online. You can find weekly activities and videos online! Be sure to check them out on Earth Day for fun marine life!
Visit their website and Facebook page for a full list of online events!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.