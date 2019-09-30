Everyone typically knows and loves Joanna Gaines and her Magnolia Home Line. Chelsey joined Sarah from Barrow Fine Furniture in the showroom to check out Joanna's bedroom furniture as well a few of her dining room tables and chairs. You can check out the entire collection at Barrow Fine Furniture at 1784 West Interstate 65 Service Rd S, Mobile, Al. 36693 or visit them online!
Exploring Magnolia Home at Barrow Fine Furniture
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.