With COVID-19, face coverings and masks are the new normal. Our friends at Boomer Naturals are helping you have the right protection. Dr. Mary Clifton is an internal medicine doctor from New York City and a member of the Boomer Naturals Advisory Board.
Boomer Naturals offers face masks that are triple-layer, breathable and meet World Health Organization standards. You can but them online. Enter promo code WALA20 for 20% off your purchase!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.