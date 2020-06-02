Get ready for your favorite food! The Grounds is hosting a fair food drive-in! You can expect chicken on a stick, corn dogs and of course funnel cakes! Take your family and enjoy lunch or dinner from June 5, 2020- June 14, 2020. Everything with start at Noon each day and run until folks are full that night! This is a great way to support The Grounds while enjoying the savory snacks.
When: June 5, 2020- June 14, 2020
Where: The Grounds 1035 Cody Rd N, Mobile, AL 36608
Hours: 12 p.m. – Until
For more information, visit them online!
