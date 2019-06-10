Get your coffee mugs ready for “Coffee with a Cop” in Fairhope! Misty Brown joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about this great event that is going on for our Baldwin County friends. “Coffee with a Cop” happens every second Tuesday of the month in Fairhope. This informative conversation will take place at the James P Nix Senior Activity Center at 1 Bayou Drive, Fairhope Al. It will start at 9:00 a.m. and is open to the public. This is a free event so bring a friend!
You can find out more information about the James P Nix Center and see their monthly newsletter at this website. You can also follow them on Facebook.
Details include:
When: June 11, 2019
Where: James P Nix Center in Fairhope
Hours: 9:00 a.m.
Fee: Free
