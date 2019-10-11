The Baldwin County Education Coalition is striving to start a movement to connect churches with the schools in their community. They believe that something powerful happens when a church and its members make a sustained, long-term commitment to a local school. Terry Burkle, Executive Director, Baldwin County Education Coalition and Dr. William Lawrence, Volunteer Coordinator, Faith Based Initiative joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the movement.
The partnership allows churches to get involved with schools and help in any way possible. Churches can provide schools with food, clothing and school supplies or financial resources for special needs or particular programs. Volunteers can serve as mentors, classroom aids or office assistants. The opportunities are endless.
If your church would like to get involved, visit betterbaldwin.com more information and to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.