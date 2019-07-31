Are you always in need of cute clothes, jewelry, and gifts? We have the spot for you! Tessa, Regan, and Malissa stopped by the studio to talk about the latest trends. The women brought their Fall favorites to show off! A Little Bird Boutique has three locations across the Gulf Coast for your convenience. You can find the boutique in Saraland, Atmore, and Grove Hill. Fall is just around the corner and A Little Bird Boutique wants to make sure that you are prepared! If you cannot make it to one of their locations, you can order online! If your order is over $30, you will not have to worry about that shipping cost. You can also check out these cute looks at Christmas Jubilee this year!
