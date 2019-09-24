You are sure to fall in love at the Mega Adoption Event! Sharyn Berg is the founder of Animal Allies Florida. Last year, their goal was to get 100 animals adopted and ended up having over 125 adoptions! This year, the goal for the Mega Adoption Event is 150 adoptions. Animal Allies Florida needs your help in making this dream come true. The event and parking are free.
If you cannot adopt a sweet animal, Animal Allies Florida is always in need of volunteers. Berg encouraged all pet owners to spay and neuter their animas to prevent our furry friends from not having a loving home.
For more information, visit their Facebook.
