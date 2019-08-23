New and expectant parents don’t miss the Eastern Shore’s biggest mommy meet up! Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama Babypalooza Baby & Maternity Experience is coming to the Daphne Civic Center from 10 AM to 1:30 PM.
Babypalooza LIVE! is where new, expectant, and even hopeful moms get to connect to each other and all the local resources in the area. Features include features include pre and postnatal health seminars, Babypalooza U parenting workshops, Baby Registry 101 with the ability to demo and win baby gear, baby and maternity exhibitors, and much more.
Moms will be able to use the Babypalooza APP to get detailed vendor information, start their baby registry, add items to their registry and play the Baby Bingo and the Babypalooza Scavenger hunt for prizes.
Admission is free for Babypalooza members, join and get details on how to win the big prizes at BabyPalooza.com.
Details include:
When: Saturday, August 24, 2019
Where: Daphne Civic Center
Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.