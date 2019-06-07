A fun and fashionable night is just ahead of you! A charity fashion show benefitting Aubreigh's Army Foundation 328 will be this weekend. You can attend this fun night and help fund the research for DIPG. It will be on Saturday June 8, 2019. Doors open at 4:00 for a delicious buffet and social hour and show time is a 5:00. This great event will be at Moes Downtown at 701 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile AL 36602. Tickets are $30 if you pre purchase and $35 at the door. Enjoy a fun night while supporting an incredible cause.
Details include:
When: Saturday, June 8, 2019
Where: Moes Downtown at 701 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile AL 36602
Hours: Doors open at 4:00 p.m.
Tickets: $30 if you pre purchase and $35 at the door
Visit this website for more information!
