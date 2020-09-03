Check out this brand new store in Mobile! The Good Feet Store seeks to help you find personally-fitted arch supports. These supports are designed to relieve foot, heel, knee, hip and back pain. You can try them yourself with a free fitting and test walk. Be sure to stop by their store or make an appointment today!
The Good Feet Store
3691 Airport Blvd #A
Mobile, AL 36088
251-304-8181
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.