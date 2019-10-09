Our friends at Health Magazine have the perfect festival braid hairstyle! This hairstyle will help you look the part while you are enjoying some of your favorite bands at the music festival of your choice. Health also says that you can add glitter to your scalp if you would like. You can find more cute hairstyle at their website.
Health is owned by the same company that owns this television station, the Meredith Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.