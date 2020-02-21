Women, this special evening is just for you! Fight Like A Mom is an inspirational event for women of all ages. There will be food, fun, fellowship and worship. The key speaker and special guest is Dr. Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Alveda King is a respected voice on pro-life issues, authoring one of her most popular books, “Life at All Costs, an Anthology of Voices From 21st Century Black Pro Life Leaders.” As a “Guardian of the King Family Legacy”, Alveda is a noted civil rights activist. She is often in demand for her knowledge and firsthand experience in the 20th Century Civil Rights Movement headed by her uncle, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and supported by her father, his brother Rev. A. D. Williams King. Alveda is a Minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, a grateful mother and grandmother. She is a respected lecturer, former college professor, author, mentor, stage and screen actress, Georgia State Legislator and Presidential appointee.
Pastor Travis and Kelly Johnson joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about this incredible evening! It is all taking place on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Pathway Church (Moffett Campus). Doors open at 5:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their website or give Pathway Church a call at (251) 649-8867.
Details include:
Fight Like A Mom
When: Sunday, March 22, 2020
Where: Pathway Church 7200 Moffett Road Mobile, AL 36618
Hours: Doors open at 5:00 p.m.
