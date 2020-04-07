Erin from Farm Fresh Meats crafted Filet Tail Tacos from her pier in Orange Beach! Although we miss her in the studio, we are so happy to having cooking segments back on Studio10 during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Farm Fresh Meats is only offering curbside pickup at the moment. They value their customers and employees and want to keep everyone safe and healthy. If you would like to place an order, call Farm Fresh at (251) 947-7385. They will call you when your order is ready for pick up!
Farm Fresh Meats:
Curbside pickup only
