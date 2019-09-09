Mary Beth Ezell was a little girl who impacted so many lives across the Gulf Coast. She was diagnosed with DIPG on October 31,2018 and sadly passed away in August of 2019. The community has rallied around this special little girl and her family to help uplift their spirits and finances. "Miracle for Mary Beth" is being held on September 21, 2019 at Saraland United Methodist Church. You can pick up some delicious ribs for $25 a slab but you must order beforehand! The order deadline is on September 11, 2019 and the payment and number of slabs may be sent to:
PayPal: Miracleformarybeh@gmail.com
Venmo: MiracleforMaryBeth-Ezell
Checks: Miracle for Mary Beth Fund, mail to 7084 Wedgewood Court Daphne, Al. 36526
Fire Up, Inc. is stepping up and helping the Ezell family in the fight to find a cure for DIPG. You can contact them on their website or email them at info@firedupinc.net.
You can read Mary Beth's story on the families Facebook page.
