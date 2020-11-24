Daphne Fit Body Boot Camp has been hard at work keeping their clients safe during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Chelsey spoke with Steven Hadley about their Fit Body Forever Program for clients 55 years and older.
All clients must walk in with a mask, take their temperature, and use hand sanitizer before their workout. Each client has a marked area for the duration of the workout and those areas are stationed 6 feet apart.
The Fit Body Forever Program helps boost the immune system and increases overall health. They are now offering a 14 day Immunity Kickstart Program! This includes:
- FREE fitness and mobility evaluation
- 5 FREE sessions here at Daphne Fit Body Forever
- FREE Immunity Kickstart Guide
For more information, visit www.daphne14day.com or call Daphne Fit Body boot Camp at 251-280-0234
