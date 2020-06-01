Fizzi Fest is back for 2020! All the bubbles will be served on June 13, 2020. The following rules will be put into place:
No self-service. Of course there will be bubbles galore and decadent cuisine to enjoy at Fizzi Fest! We will have professional servers in masks and gloves pouring every glass of bubbles, as well as, serving guests plates of food, opposed to self-serve bubbles and buffet style food bars. Additionally, all doors and rest rooms will be monitored by our team.
Increased Ventilation. Being that our celebration will be held in June on the Gulf Coast, our event venue, Crown Hall, will undoubtedly have the AC flowing. In addition to cool rooms, Crown Hall will also have outdoor seating available, as well as their garage style door in the main event hall open to increase ventilation.
Social Distancing. Our event at Crown Hall will be open to 25% capacity, or 250 individuals, during the event, which leaves plenty of room for our fizzi friends to converse at a safe distance.
Increased Sanitation. Both before and throughout the celebration staff and team members will be sure to routinely disinfect all commonly touched services. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the venue for all persons to take advantage of.
Smart Guests. Ultimately, we will ask that any guest who has felt unwell or been around anyone who has felt unwell in the past 15 days leading up to the event to stay home.
If you have any questions regarding our celebration of the good life or want more information about the event, contact them at bubbles@fizzifest.com.
Sat, June 13, 2020
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Crown Hall by Bay Gourmet Catering
853 Dauphin Street #1
Mobile, AL 36602
