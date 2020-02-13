You can experience Mardi Gras in a new light! Bienville Bites Food Tour is celebrating the season in a big way. The Floats and Food Tour is back! Celebrate Mobile Mardi Gras with a private viewing of the parade and take a walking tour to Mobile’s best restaurants. The tour is four hours long and start times vary depending on parade time. This tour is for all ages. For more information and to book your tour, visit their website!

