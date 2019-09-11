A morning full of powerful speaker, brunch and faith is coming your way ladies! Destination Church is hosting their first Flourish Women's Conference. This special event will take place on September 28, 2019 at Destination Church in Saraland. Ginger Sheppard and Leanne Beckham joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the big conference.
Doors will open at 8:15 a.m. and the conference will begin at 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be two powerful speakers and the conference will be for all women 16 and older. The nursey will be open for ages 0-4 and Naman's Catering will be serving brunch between the two sessions. You can register at this website or download their app @dcsaraland and click on the events tab to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.